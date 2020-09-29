Man shot, critically wounded in Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the yard of a Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood home Monday night suffering from critical injuries.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Lynwood Avenue near Ridley Boulevard.

(Photo: WKRN)

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound and a fracture to his left leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was not cooperative and stated he did not know anything about what happened to him.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.