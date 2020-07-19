Man shot by multiple suspects in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Nashville Saturday night.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Virginia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police learned an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the abdomen by multiple suspects.

Officers said the suspects were believed to have fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries but Metro police said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.