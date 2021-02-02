Man shot by Metro officer booked into jail after release from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man shot multiple times by a Metro officer during a confrontation at a gas station on Brick Church Pike last week has been released from the hospital and transported to jail.

Lamon Witherspoon, 30, was booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police said Witherspoon was wanted for a robbery at Nashville Pizza and Pasta on Dickerson Pike the night of Jan. 24.

Officers located Witherspoon around 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 outside of the Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane and said he refused to get out of his car and rammed several police vehicles. He also displayed a gun, according to investigators.

Metro police said the situation escalated and Officer Wesley McClelland fired several times at Witherspoon, striking him in the head and hip. Witherspoon was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated until Monday, when he was discharged and booked into the Metro jail.

Bond for Witherspoon has been set at $100,000.