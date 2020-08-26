Man shot as crowd gathers at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured after shots were fired as a crowd of at least 20 people gathered in East Nashville Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Porter Road.

Metro police reported the victim said approximately 20 people were in the area as the suspect began to shoot.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to his leg and back. No one else was injured.

Officers were told the shooter fired from nearby Cahal Avenue toward a building in the apartment complex.

No additional information was immediately released.