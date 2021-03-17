Man shot after fight at Briley Parkway gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot twice at a gas station on the 800 block of Briley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, the victim and another person were pumping gas at the Shell station when an argument broke out between the two. Investigators are unsure if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Approximately four gunshots were fired by the suspect, striking the victim twice in the arm and upper torso.

Details about the suspect have not been released.