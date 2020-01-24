1  of  2
Closings
Man seriously injured in Northwest Nashville stabbing

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the head in Northwest Nashville early Friday morning.

According to police, the victim showed up around 2:30 a.m. at a location on Haynes Park off Clarksville Pike to get help.

The victim told officers he was walking with his brother when a stranger attacked them, but police said he would not provide an exact location of the incident or any information about the stabber.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a large cut to his head, officers explained. His injuries were believed to be serious, but police said he would recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

