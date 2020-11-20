Man sentenced to 4 years in prison following Hendersonville officer’s death

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect charged in the December death of a Hendersonville police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday in Sumner County.

Emani Martin is charged with evading arrest in Sumner County, however, he is facing additional charges in Davidson County. Those charges include reckless homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of evading arrest, two counts of carjacking, and aggravated robbery, among other charges.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol chased a vehicle from Hendersonville into the Goodlettsville area on the night of December 30. The suspect’s car was struck by another vehicle at Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and I-65 South.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Jordan was driving the car and Martin was the passenger. Jordan was arrested immediately.

Martin fled from the car and ran across the interstate toward the Rivergate area. Officer Bristol chased after him on foot and was hit by an oncoming car. He died from his injuries at Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Officer Bristol was a four-year veteran of the Hendersonville Police Department. He joined the department in 2015. Officer Bristol was a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.