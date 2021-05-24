Man sentenced in 2018 stabbing death of Lebanon mother

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his girlfriend in a Lebanon courtroom.  

On Monday, Christopher Clark pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse and neglect following the 2018 death of Ariel Warden. 

Warden was found stabbed to death inside a home off of Trousdale Ferry Pike. Family told News 2 Warden was killed in front of the couple’s three young children.  

Deputy District Attorney General James Lea told News 2 one count of aggravated assault against Clark was dismissed.

