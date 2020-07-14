Man sentenced for coughing on Henry County Walmart customers, claiming he had COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man who coughed on people inside of a Walmart in Henry County and screamed that he had the coronavirus earlier this year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk, 24-year-old Tyrin McCauley pleaded guilty Monday.

He will serve 120 days of the sentence in jail with the rest served on state supervised probation, the circuit court clerk added. He also received credit for the 103 days he had already served upon his sentencing.

District Attorney General Matthew Stowe said back in early April, McCauley coughed on customers at the Walmart in Henry County, then claimed he had COVID-19. He was charged with the violation of the terrorism hoax act, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

