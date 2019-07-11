Man says he took police on high-speed chase because he ‘feared racial profiling’

DAVIDSON/CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man led Cheatham and Davidson County law officers on a dangerous high-speed chase across two counties.

It ended more than 20 miles later with guns drawn and the suspect face down on the pavement in North Nashville.

Michael Jerome Reynolds is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest and reckless driving.

Reynolds told News 2 he didn’t pull over for law enforcement officers because he was afraid of being racially profiled in the middle of the interstate, so he drove to Nashville, where he feels more comfortable.

From the Cheatham County Jail, the 33-year-old said he did think about other’s safety while he was running from cops at speeds over 100 mph.

“Yeah, I was thinking about that the whole time I was driving. I was like, man, I know I don’t need to do this, but I really don’t feel comfortable pulling over on this interstate.”

He adds, “The police guy behind me, I wasn’t trying to send him on a high-speed chase directly.”

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in Kingston Springs.

That’s when the 33-year-old led law officers on a multi-county high-speed chase. Eventually, Reynolds surrendered in north Nashville.

Reynolds says he drove to Nashville because he is familiar with Nashville.

“I am from Nashville. There’s been a lot of situations going on with racial profiling.”

Reynolds says it all started earlier that evening when he claims his wife mysteriously disappeared from the laundromat where they were washing clothes. He says he and his wife were arguing and she disappeared for close to two hours, only to show up later at the family home wearing no clothes.

“She don’t have nothing on but her shirt. Her momma instantly starts yelling, where’s your clothes. Why don’t you have no pants. I instantly start doing the same thing. We both are hollering at her.”

Reynolds admits he was mad at his wife and continued yelling at her for an explanation.

Reynolds says “I was hysterical.”

That’s when Reynolds says he accidentally knocked his mother in law down while trying to grab her cell phone.

Reynolds says, “Her momma was like, I’m going to call the police if you don’t calm down and I grabbed the phone. And I’m like, why are you going to call the police for? You act like I don’t have a right to be mad. Look how she just walked into the house, and you like, it’s ok. And she reached for the phone and when she reached for the phone, I jerked my hand and her mom fell trying to grab the phone from me, it was a complete accident. And when she fell she’s like you just threw me on the ground. You just threw me on the ground. And I’m like, you know what, here is your phone and I just left.”

Reynolds told News 2, he left the house and jumped on the interstate, and by the time he saw the blue lights, he was on Interstate 40. He says he didn’t pull over because he claimed he feared racial profiling.

“I am a black African male. I didn’t feel comfortable pulling over on the interstate at that time of night where nobody could see anything. So I drove to a place where I felt comfortable. And frankly, I felt more comfortable, where there were more officers when I got off the interstate so there would be more witnesses. I did what I felt I had the right to do to drive somewhere and then pull over where I felt more comfortable.”

Reynolds is currently in the Cheatham County jail charged with $27,500 bond.

News 2 ran his TBI criminal history. Before Tuesday’s wild chase, he had only a handful of arrests, mostly for driving infractions.