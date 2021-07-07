Man runs across Rutherford County interstate, arrested on drug charges

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County have arrested a man carrying illegal drugs after he jumped from a car during a traffic stop and ran across Interstate 24.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, June 27 at around 4:45 p.m. 29-year-old John Hicks of Bethpage fled from a car during a traffic stop and ran across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 near I-840. He even dropped and retrieved a handgun while running across the road.

Hick then reportedly sat in a grassy area near the I-840 ramp, holding the pistol to his head before authorities took him into custody. Hicks was also carrying a fanny pack containing narcotics, drug paraphernalia, two cellphones and other items, according to investigators.

Authorities then searched the car, which had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, and found bags of marijuana and methamphetamine.

A background check on Hicks revealed him to be a convicted felon. He was also wanted by the Smyrna Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest in Rutherford County.

Hicks now faces the following charges:

Four counts of felony possession of Schedule I drugs (LSD, heroin, mushrooms and ecstasy)

Two counts of felony possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl)

Two counts of felony possession of Schedule III drugs (suboxone and gabapentin )

One count of felony possession of Schedule IV drugs (Xanax)

One count of felony possession of marijuana

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony

Criminal impersonation and evading arrest

He was wanted in Smyrna for possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of schedule I drugs for resale, possession of a weapon while committing a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest. A hearing has been set for July 8 in General Sessions Court.

Hicks is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention facility on a $117,000 bond and another court appearance is scheduled for September 13.