NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to a robbery that left one man reportedly assaulted and abandoned on the side of the interstate.

According to arrest documents, on December 13, 2022, the victim met two women at The Stage on Broadway where he believes he was drugged while drinking with them. He told police he left with one of the women and went to his hotel with her.

Then, it’s reported he was allegedly driven around Nashville and during the ride, the woman became upset and took his wallet and Apple iPhone. The documents said he was pushed from the vehicle, assaulted, and left on the side of the interstate without his property.

Police said they identified the vehicle used in the robbery and the suspects were caught on surveillance video fraudulently using the victim’s stolen card.

37-year-old Diondra Holland was charged with robbery.