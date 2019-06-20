Man robbed at Olive Garden in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of robbing another man Wednesday night at a Madison restaurant has been arrested.

Richard Mass, Jr., 33, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at the Olive Garden on Gallatin Pike North when a man approached him and called out his name.

Richard Mass (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The paperwork states Mass pushed the victim to the ground, grabbed his wallet and ran to a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

A witness reported seeing Mass enter a women’s restroom at CVS and rummage through the garbage can.

Officers said they searched the restroom and found the victim’s wallet in the trash.

Police located Mass at a bus stop on Gallatin Pike South where he was taken into custody.

