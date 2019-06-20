Man robbed at Olive Garden in Madison

Crime Tracker

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of robbing another man Wednesday night at a Madison restaurant has been arrested.

Richard Mass, Jr., 33, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at the Olive Garden on Gallatin Pike North when a man approached him and called out his name.

Richard Mass
Richard Mass (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The paperwork states Mass pushed the victim to the ground, grabbed his wallet and ran to a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

A witness reported seeing Mass enter a women’s restroom at CVS and rummage through the garbage can.

Officers said they searched the restroom and found the victim’s wallet in the trash.

Police located Mass at a bus stop on Gallatin Pike South where he was taken into custody.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar