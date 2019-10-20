Man robbed at gunpoint outside Nashville psychic shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after Metro Police said he robbed a person at gunpoint outside of a psychic shop in the Sylvan Park neighborhood.

The robbery happened Saturday in the parking lot of Music City Psychic, along White Bridge Pike.

Police said the victim was parked outside the business when Montian Maxwell drove up.

Maxwell is accused of ordering the victim to get out of his car and put his belongings in a backpack.

Police said Maxwell showed a multi-colored painted pistol.

The victim refused to hand over his belongings.

Investigators said Maxwell then ran across the street to Room 109 at the Days Inn.

Officers knocked on the door before obtaining a search warrant.

Once inside the room, police recovered the suspect’s multi-colored pistol.

Maxwell is charged with aggravated robbery.