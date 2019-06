NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was returned to Nashville from Canada Thursday and will face charges for his girlfriend’s 2010 stabbing death, according to police.

Police said 35-year-old Samuel Ebanks was brought back to Nashville to face charges for the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Vickie Webb, who was 19 at the time.

Ebanks is facing a 2nd-degree murder charge and is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.