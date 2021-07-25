Man reportedly takes own life after shooting at Murfreesboro police officers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man took his own life after reportedly firing at officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police say the incident happened at a duplex in the 1500 block of Old Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene and tried to talk to 49-year-old David Gaither, whose wife told police he was acting hostile and was punching holes in the wall and doors. As officers went inside the home, Gaither came out of a bedroom, pointed a handgun at one of the officers in the hallway and pulled the trigger.

The pistol malfunctioned and officers retreated outside to safety. Gaither followed them and fired two more shots at officers in the front yard before closing the front door and going back inside the home, according to police.

After trying to get Gaither to come out of the home, officers breached the door at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, sent a robot in and began using gas to get Gaither to come out. When Gaither did not respond, officers went inside and found him dead in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and an autopsy has been requested.

The incident remains under investigation while the American Red Cross is helping neighbors displaced due to the lengthy investigation.