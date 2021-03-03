Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Nashville counselor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has pleaded guilty to the December 2019 murder of a counselor in her Madison office.

According to Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn, 33-year-old Brian Conley will plead guilty to first degree murder and will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Conley is accused of fatally stabbing counselor Melissa Hamilton at Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South near Neelys Bend Road. Hamilton was the counseling center’s assistant director.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 Hamilton’s husband woke up and realized she had not returned home, so he called police. Officers went to Crossroads Counseling and found Hamilton dead inside.

Before her death, Hamilton was hosting a group counseling session on Tuesday, December 3. The session ended at around 7:30 p.m. and police say Hamilton would often hold individual counseling sessions after the group session.

According to police, Conley and Hamilton did not know each other.