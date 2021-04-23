Man on bike shot during robbery near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been arrested after a man riding a bicycle was shot during an apparent robbery near downtown Nashville Thursday afternoon.

Metro police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a shooting on Lafayette Street near Lincoln Street in the area of J.C. Napier Homes.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant states detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area and witnessed two people approach the victim, who was on a bicycle.

After a brief conversation and “transaction,” police said one of the people pulled a gun on the victim and attempted to grab something from his hand. A gunshot was fired, striking the victim in the thigh, according to the warrant.

Officers said the robbers ran into a neighboring residence, where one of them, identified by police as 18-year-old Gary Simmons, was taken into custody. The second suspect was not immediately located.

Inside of the residence, police said they found two pistols, matching a bullet casing on the sidewalk at the shooting scene.

When Simmons was questioned by detectives, the warrant states he claimed the victim had asked him for marijuana and he didn’t have any. As he and a friend walked away, Simmons said he heard a gunshot.

Simmons was booked into the Metro jail late Thursday night on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. He was held on a $76,000 bond.

A booking photo for Simmons was not immediately released by law enforcement.