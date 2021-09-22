Man nicknamed ‘Swisher’ charged in two separate East Nashville shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was booked into the Metro jail on several charges after detectives learned he was responsible for two shootings that left people injured at the Riverchase Apartments in East Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johntonn Collins, 20, went by the nickname “Swisher” and police knew he frequented the apartment complex off Joseph Avenue.

During one incident on September 15, a victim told police he got into an argument with Collins near his apartment. When the victim turned to walk away when Collins started shooting him from behind. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds in the midsection along with a broken hip and pelvis.

The other incident back on February 16 this year involved a man who shot while inside his own apartment. According to the affidavit, the victim was shot in the back of the head but did not see who shot him. Investigators said surveillance video showed a gunfight outside his apartment and they developed Collins as the suspect. The video revealed he was the only person shooting in the direction of the victim’s apartment where he was shot in the head.

The report stated that when Collins was taken into custody on other unrelated charges Tuesday. He admitted to being in the video and that he was involved in the February 16th incident.

Collins’ charges now include attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault, and vandalism. His total bond was set at $555,000.