Man minorly injured in domestic dispute with mom in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An adult son sustained minor injuries during a domestic incident with his mother on Monday evening in South Nashville.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to Metro police, the man sustained injuries during the fight with his mother after the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and fired a handgun.

Metro domestic violence detectives are currently responding to the hospital and the scene of the reported shooting to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.