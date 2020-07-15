Man known for impersonating police officer facing federal firearms charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man with a history of impersonating law enforcement is facing federal charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. District Attorney Don Cochran’s Office, 21-year-old Chandler James Moon was arrested Wednesday by FBI agents and Metro Police.

According to the charging documents, on numerous occasions, beginning in 2018, officers with the MNPD and Kentucky law enforcement officers encountered Moon driving vehicles equipped with emergency lights, a siren, and on some occasions a police scanner, radios, a traffic radar unit, and handcuffs.

On many occasions, Moon was wearing clothing items that identified him as a member of the Nashville Fire Department and on other occasions, he identified himself as a volunteer firefighter with the Hopkinsville, Kentucky Fire Department, or the NFD. Many encounters by MNPD were the result of citizen complaints about Moon’s careless driving behavior and stopping motorists.

On January 31, 2019, Moon was arrested in Warren County, Kentucky for impersonating a police officer and receiving stolen property, after carelessly driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe with activated emergency lights. Moon entered into an agreement for five years of pre-trial diversion to resolve those charges on February 17, 2020. The pre-trial diversion agreement prohibits access to a handgun or firearm while awaiting the diversionary period.

In October 2019, MNPD recovered from Moon’s vehicle a government license plate stolen from a police vehicle the week before and in June 2020, Moon was implicated in the theft of other license plates from MNPD vehicles. On July 4, 2020, Moon’s vehicle was reported as driving recklessly with blue lights and siren activated on Interstate 24 in Davidson County. His driving caused an accident.

On July 9, 2020, during the execution of a search warrant at Moon’s house, detectives recovered a .40 caliber Glock handgun from Moon’s bedroom on the nightstand. Moon had been convicted of a felony in 2017 in the State of Georgia and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, Moon faces up to 10 years in prison.

