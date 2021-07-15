Man killed in Wednesday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to the 1800 block of 10th Avenue North for reports of someone who had been shot. When crews arrived, they found 53-year-old Johnny Fox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers with Metro police performed CPR on Fox, who was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Several people were in the area at the time of the shooting but left before police arrived. No information on a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

