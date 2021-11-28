Man killed in South Nashville shooting

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville.

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cedarvalley Drive near Old Hickory Boulevard. A man was reportedly shot and killed and no suspect information was released.

No other information was given.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss