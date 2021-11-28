Man killed in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened at around 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cedarvalley Drive near Old Hickory Boulevard. A man was reportedly shot and killed and no suspect information was released.
No other information was given.
News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.