Man killed in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville.

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cedarvalley Drive near Old Hickory Boulevard. A man was reportedly shot and killed and no suspect information was released.

No other information was given.

