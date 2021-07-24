Man killed in South Nashville shooting, woman in custody for questioning

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in South Nashville.

Officers were called to a home on Scotwood Drive around midnight Saturday for a reported shooting. They said a man was shot inside a white car and died from his injuries.

Detectives said they had a woman in custody for questioning in regards to the shooting but did not say if any charges were filed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss