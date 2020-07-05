Man killed in shooting outside home in Bordeaux Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed outside a home in the Bordeaux community Saturday night.

Metro police responded to the house in the 500 block of Phipps Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the man was standing near a vehicle outside of a home where a party was being held. Investigators learned an unknown suspect started shooting and shot the man in the chest.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate.

