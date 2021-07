NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 200 block of North 1st Street.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Monday. A man was shot and killed and the suspect is not in custody.

No information on who may have pulled the trigger was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and wkrn.com for updates.