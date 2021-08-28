Man killed in shooting at Edgehill Homes

Crime Tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in a parking lot at Edgehill Homes.

Police say the shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. Friday at Edgehill Homes on 11th Avenue South. The gunman reportedly walked up to 39-year-old Cecil Holmes, Jr., and fired, hitting Holmes multiple times.

The gunman walked away while Holmes died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

