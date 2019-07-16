Man killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after being shot early Tuesday morning in North Nashville.

Metro police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Cockrill Street and 17th Avenue North where they said the man, who had been shot at the intersection, ran up to a porch and banged on the door of a home for help.

The victim collapsed and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries, officers said.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.