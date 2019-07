NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a man died from a shooting Wednesday evening in North Nashville.

Police responded to the 2800 block of John A. Merritt Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they say a 19-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are looking for a possible suspect in a black Chrysler 200.

