NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that killed a man in Germantown Monday evening.

Police were called about a man hit by a car. When police arrived they found the man in an alley near the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro’s Fatal Team and CSI unit are investigating the incident. They do not have a description of the car at this time.