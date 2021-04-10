Man killed at Hopkinsville gas station, suspects sought

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Police in Hopkinsville are searching for two men after an elderly man was murdered at a gas station Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. Saturday at the Valero Gas Station on E. 9th Street. Officers are now searching for two men who fled the scene.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old David Rashawn King. He reportedly fled the scene with another man in a red Toyota Solara 2d convertible with a tan colored top.

Anyone with information should call police at 270-890-1300.