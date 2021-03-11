Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one man was killed and two others, including a juvenile, were wounded in a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to a reported shooting on J.C. Napier Court, next to Napier Elementary School.

When police arrived, they said they located three shooting victims, including one man who was dead.

The two other victims, one of which was a juvenile, were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to investigators. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Detectives have not released any other circumstances of the shooting, which remains under investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The fatal shooting was one of two reported minutes apart in Nashville Thursday morning. The other happened just after midnight on Alameda Street in West Nashville, where officers said at least one person was killed.

Anyone with information on either of the fatal shootings is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.