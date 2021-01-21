Man jailed on rape charges out of Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail on rape and statutory rape charges.

Millersville police say on Saturday, officers were made aware that a female juvenile had been sexually assaulted. Officers began investigating and determined that 24-year-old Nathan Huff was responsible.

Huff was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of rape and three counts of statutory rape.

At the time of his arrest, Huff was out on bond for domestic assault and felony evading arrest charges out of Sumner and Cheatham counties.

Huff is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $135,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.