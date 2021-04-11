Man jailed after fighting with officers over gun in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is jailed after fighting with officers over a gun in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Wilfredo Gonzalez III of Hendersonville is jailed on a $100,000 bond on two counts of felong aggravated assault against two Metro officers.

The officers were reportedly in full uniform, working as part of the police department’s Entertainment District Initiative when they were notified of a fight at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway at around 1 a.m. As they approached the scene, they saw a man holding down Gonzalez. The man later told officers Gonzalez had a gun with him.

As the officers tried to pick up the pistol lying in the street next to Gonzalez, Gonzalez suddenly grabbed it. The officers then ordered him multiple times to drop the gun. Despite the commands, Gonzalez fought the officers over the gun.

The gun then discharged into the pavement of 2nd Avenue, a few feet in front of them. After more orders to drop the pistol, Gonzalez relented and was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the initial fight are unknown. The man who was holding Gonzalez down when officers arrived left the immediate area during the struggle over the gun.