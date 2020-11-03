Man injured in stabbing at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed at an apartment complex in Hermitage early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 1:15 a.m. to a reported stabbing at Autumn Wood Terrace on Tulip Grove Road.

When first responders arrived, they located a victim, who was transported to a hospital with at least one stab wound, according to investigators.

His condition was not immediately known and no additional information was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.