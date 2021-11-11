Man injured in shooting outside Germantown restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting outside the Optimist restaurant in Germantown Wednesday night.

Police say a 32-year-old man briefly met with two other men Wednesday night inside the Optimist restaurant, located in the 1400 block of Adams Street. All three men later left the restaurant at around 8:38 p.m.

The shooting happened moments later, with the 32-year-old man being hit several times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including possible suspect(s), remain under investigation.