ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a bar in Antioch early Friday morning.

The business listed for the incident address was Bar Billares Las Nenas on Apache Trail near Haywood Lane.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. when a man was shot in the lower part of his body and taken to the hospital.

Police said they have two potential suspects in mind but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.