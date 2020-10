NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in Hermitage Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near a home on Elegance Way.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition was not immediately released.

Metro police said detectives found nine bullet holes in the home’s glass door along with nine bullet casings.

No additional information was immediately released.