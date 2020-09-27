Man injured in shooting after an argument at Jack in the Box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man injured at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Hampton Street near Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

According to investigators, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. when the victim said he was in an argument with another man. That man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the leg.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.