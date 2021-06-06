Man injured in Murfreesboro officer-involved shooting, TBI investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police say the shooting happened on Sunday morning just after 5 a.m. near W. Rutherford Boulevard.

TBI says a man armed a handgun approached two officers in his vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle to W. Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.

Officers spoke with the man for over 30 minutes while the man kept showing his gun. The officers then tried to use non-lethal weapons to get the man to give up the gun but the situation eventually escalated, causing an officer to fire his weapon, according to investigators.

The man was hit and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.

No police officers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.