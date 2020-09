NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in Hermitage early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Wyntree North in Hermitage.

Metro police reported the victim got into an altercation with another man who then shot him in the neck.

The gunman ran away and a relative of the victim took him to the hospital for treatment, according to Metro police.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.