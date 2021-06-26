Man injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

The police department says the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Union Hall Road. Two men reportedly got into an argument, resulting in one of them pulling out a handgun and shooting the other in the leg.

The man who was sot was taken to a Nashville hospital by ambulance and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police are calling this an isolated incident and say the two men knew each other.

No information on the shooter was released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656 ext. 5537, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.