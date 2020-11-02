Man injured after bullets fired into Clarksville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside a home in Clarksville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on Ladd Drive.

Clarksville police reported multiple gunshots were fired at the home and a 41-year-old man inside was injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information, please contact Det. Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

