HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was injured after an argument led to a shooting outside a restaurant on Bell Road early Wednesday morning.

Metro police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Bell Road in the Priest Lake area just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Police, two men got into a fight outside Papa Turney’s Old Fashion BBQ and started to chase each other outside the restaurant.

Officers say that’s when one of the men shot the other man in the back and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was able to make it into the restaurant to call 911 where he was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police said the victim is not cooperating with officers in the investigation.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

No other information was immediately released.