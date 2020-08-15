Man indicted with vehicular homicide by recklessness for crash that killed another man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been indicted on vehicular homicide by recklessness charges for a February crash that killed 65-year-old Frank Haney on Interstate 65 southbound near Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

According to Metro Police, Haney was a front seat passenger of a Chevrolet Blazer that was struck by 55-year-old Daniel Strong on February 28 with a Nissan Altima. According to witnesses, Strong was driving erratically just before the crash, swerving on the roadway when he suddenly veered right, struck the SUV and caused it to rollover.

Haney and the driver of the SUV were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Haney died from his injuries in March. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Strong fled on foot from the scene but was quickly taken into custody. He was already in jail on unrelated charges at the time of his indictment.