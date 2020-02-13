Suspect charged in 2017 kidnapping, murder of Wilson County man

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation spanning more than two years has led to the arrest of a Mt. Juliet man accused of murdering another man and dumping his body in the Tennessee River.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Jerome Wallace was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Scotty Ray Damon. He was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Wilson County jail, where he was held without bond.

The sheriff’s office had launched an investigation on Oct. 29, 2017 into Damon’s disappearance. He had last been seen on Oct. 21 in Lebanon.

Scotty Damon (Photo: Submitted)

Damon’s body was discovered by a fisherman on Nov. 3 in the Tennessee River between Benton and Humphreys counties. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators do not believe Wallace acted alone and said charges are likely against additional people.

Anyone with information on the death of Damon is urged to contact Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.