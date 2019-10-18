Man indicted in drive-by shooting that injured Clarksville teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been indicted in the drive-by shooting that injured a Clarksville teen.

Clarksville police said 19-year-old William Boughner was indicted by the October Grand Jury in connection to the drive-by shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Oak Lane back in July.

Detectives said there were multiple bystanders when the shooting happened, which generated aggravated assault charges against Boughner.

According to a release, Boughner was also indicted for involvement in carjackings, vehicle thefts, and an aggravated robbery which took place in July.

The 16-year-old victim, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, continues to recover from injuries sustained from the shooting.

Boughner was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a slew of robbery, weapons, and aggravated assault charges, including attempted murder.

