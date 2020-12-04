Man indicted following deadly Germantown shooting

Metro police have indicted a man on first-degree murder charges after an October shooting that killed 22-year-old D’andre Whitley.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have indicted a man on first-degree murder charges after an October shooting that killed 22-year-old D’andre Whitley.

Police announced they’ve indicted 19-year-old Kevon Mayberry, who was already in jail for a separate crime.

Police say Whitley was a passenger in a black Mazda sedan that exited the interstate at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, lost control, and crashed in the 1600 block. Police believe he was shot while the car had been traveling on the interstate near the I-24/I-65 junction.

Investigators say they believe Whitley was shot in retaliation for a fight that did not directly involve him, but one of his friends.

At the time of the shooting, police say Mayberry was already serving a 10-year probation for the 2018 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Brookway Drive. Mayberry was 16 year old at the time of that crime. Police say the case was transferred to adult court, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault resulting in death, a second count of aggravated assault, and two counts of felony reckless endangerment.

Mayberry was arrested for violation of probation on October 28 and was still in jail when he was served with the first-degree murder indictment on December 3.