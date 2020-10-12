Man identified in fatal North Nashville shooting, carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a man fatally shot outside of a residence Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Scovel Street in North Nashville.

According to police, 35-year-old Travis Person has died from his injuries. Person had reportedly just left his apartment when he was approached by two masked gunmen. One of them fired at Person. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the gunmen fled in Person’s Nissan Maxima which was later recovered in the 3700 block of Knight Road. The vehicle had been set on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.