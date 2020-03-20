Live Now
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man reported being shot outside of his apartment in South Nashville late Thursday night.

Police responded around 11:40 p.m. to a shooting on Charles E. Davis Boulevard off Lafayette Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with several gunshot wounds to his right leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police explained.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man in a blue, orange and white hooded sweatshirt as he was standing outside. He said the man shot him, then ran off.

Upon further questioning, police said the victim became “uncooperative” and they were unable to get any additional information.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

